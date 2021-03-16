Tom Budge: My Lord of the Rings character was cut

Tom Budge left Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' over creative differences.
The 39-year-old actor was cast in an undisclosed role for the upcoming TV series based on the epic book series but it was recently reported he walked away from the series after filming one episode.
He wrote on Instagram: "Hello loves, It is with great sadness that I am writing to tell you I have departed Amazon’s 'Lord Of The Rings' television series. After recently seeing the first episodes shot over the last year Amazon has decided to go in another direction with the character I was portraying.
"I must thank the creative team for their encouragement towards trying something that I believed was new, exciting and beautiful. And I sincerely thank the extraordinary cast and crew for their love, support and friendship over what has been a very difficult and unusual experience. Alas, some things just cannot be. Destiny my mother, I thank thee.”
The show is set years before the events of the original books by J. R. R. Tolkien and will also star Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Maxim Baldry, and Ema Horvath.
It is being developed by the writing team of JD Payne and Patrick McKay whilst J.A. Bayona, who helmed 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom', will direct the first two episodes.
He will also executive produce alongside producing partner Belen Atienza. Amongst the other writers on the show are Gennifer Hutchinson ('Breaking Bad'), Jason Cahill ('The Sopranos') and Justin Doble ('Stranger Things').
The show could be one of the most expensive productions of all time with The Hollywood Reporter predicting the total cost for the series could reach over $1 billion once production budgets, casting, writers, producers and visual effects are factored in.
However, Tom is not the only one to have walked away from the project as it was previously reported Will Poulter had to drop out of the multi-season show due to scheduling conflicts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.