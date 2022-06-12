Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell 'split for the second time'

Tom Cruise has reportedly split from Hayley Atwell for the second time.
The 59-year-old actor and Hayley, 40, split for the first time last September, and they've now decided to call time on their romance once again.
A source shared: "Unfortunately it hasn’t worked out for them.
"They get on really well, and have fantastic chemistry, which is why they decided to quietly give the relationship another try earlier this year.
"But what was working behind closed doors didn’t work out so well when it was made public, and the fanfare around them as a couple exploded again.
"They have now decided they are better as friends."
The insider also rubbished the suggestion that their romance was just "for the cameras".
The source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "Tom and Hayley’s relationship was genuine.
"In spite of some rumors to the contrary, it was never just for the cameras."
Hayley attended the premiere of 'Top Gun: Maverick' in May. But according to the insider, Haley was there "purely to support" the Hollywood star.
Tom appears alongside Hayley in the new 'Mission: Impossible' movies, and Simon Pegg - another of his co-stars - previously praised Tom for being an "incredibly generous performer".
The actor hailed Tom's attitude and approach, saying he "cares a lot about everybody else".
He said: "It's always fun. He's an incredibly generous performer. He cares a lot about everybody else.
"He's always hanging out around the monitor ... after hanging off an airplane, he's worried about me doing a fistfight which isn't particularly scary."
Simon, 52, also revealed that Tom has high standards and an impressive work ethic.
He explained: "I like it because there's a normal person there, there's a regular person that people tend to never see, and he's aware of who he is and what he's become.
"I've always had a good experience with Tom. You know you're working on something which is going to be executed with 100 percent commitment and enthusiasm. It's nice to have that as the standard."
