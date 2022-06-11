Tom Cruise is never to blame for anything, says Simon Pegg

Tom Cruise "maintains his authority by never being to blame for anything", according to Simon Pegg.
The 52-year-old actor stars alongside the Hollywood icon in the 'Mission: Impossible' film franchise, and Simon has explained how Tom, 59, retains his aura of authority on set.
He told The Times newspaper: "If something goes wrong and it's his fault, he'll flatly deny it. And then if someone corrects him, instead of saying sorry, he'll just say, 'Yeah,' and wink at me.
"I admitted f****** up once and he said - with a wry smile, I hasten to add - 'Simon, don't do that.' He maintains his authority by never being to blame for anything."
Simon also believes that Tom is totally comfortable with his own fame.
He shared: "He understands that's the price for the level of movie star he is. He's perhaps the only movie star left."
Simon previously described Tom as an "incredibly generous performer".
The actor hailed the attitude of his 'Mission: Impossible' co-star, saying he "cares a lot about everybody else".
He said: "It's always fun. He's an incredibly generous performer. He cares a lot about everybody else.
"He's always hanging out around the monitor ... after hanging off an airplane, he's worried about me doing a fistfight which isn't particularly scary."
Simon also revealed that Tom has high standards and an impressive work ethic.
He explained: "I like it because there's a normal person there, there's a regular person that people tend to never see, and he's aware of who he is and what he's become.
"I've always had a good experience with Tom. You know you're working on something which is going to be executed with 100 percent commitment and enthusiasm. It's nice to have that as the standard."
