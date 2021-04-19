Tom Ellis calls cops over suspicious package

Police are investigating after a mystery package was sent to Tom Ellis' home.
The 'Lucifer' star and his wife Meaghan Oppenheimer called in cops after they were left scared when a glitter bomb - a box filled with glitter - was sent to their Los Angeles abode and they were particularly concerned that the parcel was addressed to the screenwriter, rather than her more famous husband.
According to TMZ, LAPD's Threat Management division are now investigating and have a lead on a suspect.
Just three weeks ago, Tom paid tribute to those who worked on 'Lucifer' as he wrapped filming on the Netflix show after six seasons.
Alongside a snap of a parting gift of a lighter engraved with the dates of his work on the programme from his wife, Tom wrote on Instagram: "Today is the day. 6 years ago I started a journey with the most amazing group of people and today we say a fond farewell to each other.
"Thank you to every single crew member who has helped bring the story of #Lucifer to life. What a ride. (sic)"
Tom's co-star Lesley-Ann Brandt – who plays the role of Mazikeen in the series – also penned a moving goodbye to the show on the social media platform.
The 39-year-old star wrote: "Here we are, at the end of our journey you and I. We have laughed and cried, loved and lost and now we say goodbye, you and I. Ever faithful to your story, ever faithful to your journey, your body, your heart. Never more to speak as you speak but never without your words.
"Grateful am I for seasons. Grateful I am for lessons. Grateful I am for challenges. Grateful I am. Blessed are the memories we share, you and I. Your skin was my skin. Your heart IS my heart. Forever but no more, I loved you like no other.
"On this, our last day, I sit in immense gratitude that I told your story. Your story of love, betrayal, forgiveness, reflection, most importantly, of LOVE. Never as close to another, but ready to love another, Mazikeen of the Lilim, we are one, you and I. For what was, what is and what is meant to be, THANK YOU... for all of it. (sic)"
'Lucifer' began back in 2016 on Fox, which remained its broadcast home for three seasons until 2018 when it was taken off air only to then be snapped up by Netflix.
