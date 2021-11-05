Tom Hanks stars opposite a dog and a charming robot in Apple’s post-apocalyptic heartwarmer Finch. Also on Apple TV+: the final season of the genre-busting Dickinson. History marks 55 years of the Star Trek franchise with a multi-part docuseries. Three’s a crowd on Blue Bloods when Eddie moves her ex-con father in with her and Jamie. Netflix’x Narcos: Mexico delivers a “final blow” in its third and final season.
Tom Hanks in ‘Finch’ and Final Season of ‘Dickinson’ on Apple, 55 Years of ‘Trek,’ Crowded House on ‘Blue Bloods,’ ‘Narcos: Mexico’
- Matt Roush, TV Insider
-
-
- 0
Latest News
- Luminaries event planned for early December in Horton
- Memorial honors Robinson veterans
- Brown County Commission Minutes
- HMS teams dominate on the court
- Veterans activities set for Nov. 11
- What to look for as Chiefs host Packers
- Community Happenings
- Lewis legacy lives on with renovations to DWest Ag Shop
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- This is the Least Educated City in Kansas
- Talking to God
- This is the Least Educated City in Arkansas
- Halloween Frolic 2021
- Hotel Josephine - history and hauntings
- Voters cast their ballots - choose new School Board members
- Man arrested connected to Sabetha officer-involved shooting
- Miss Mary Children's Costume Contest
- Float Contests
- Bishop, Gary W. 1945-2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.