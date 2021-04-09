Tom Holland to star in the anthology series The Crowded Room

Tom Holland will star in the Apple anthology series 'The Crowded Room'.
The 24-year-old English actor has been tapped by the streamer to play Billy Milligan, who became the first person ever acquitted of a crime because of Multiple Personality Disorder (now known as Dissociative Identity Disorder), in the 10-episode first series.
Akiva Goldsman has penned the series that "will explore the true and inspirational stories of those who struggled and learned to successfully live with mental illness". The story is based on Daniel Keyes' 1981 biography 'The Minds Of Billy Milligan'.
'The Crowded Room' is a co-production between Apple's in-house studio and New Regency. Akiva will executive produce via his Weed Road Productions banner.
Tom will executive produce with Alexandra Milchan for EMJAG Productions and New Regency's Arnon Milchan and Michael Schaefer.
Holland recently starred as a soldier turned addict – who suffers from PTSD – in Anthony and Joe Russo's AppleTV+ movie 'Cherry' but admits that he was "massively scared" about taking on the part as he worried he wouldn't be able to do it justice.
The 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' star explained: "I was on the Disney lot doing my last day of work on ‘Avengers: Endgame’ when Joe and Anthony mentioned a movie they wanted to do.
"I was immediately up for it. I was like, 'I’m in for whatever you guys are doing. If it’s just two pages of dialogue, or an entire film, I’m there.'
"And then they sent me the book on which the story was based and I was blown away. This is something very different for me. I was massively scared too.
"I wanted to please everyone and do justice to the story and to the thousands of stories around the world that are about recovery, addiction, or PTSD. I felt a real sense of responsibility to get it right."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.