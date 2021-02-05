Tom Holland wants to play James Bond

Tom Holland would love to play James Bond.
The 'Spider-Man' star revealed that he is keen to take over as 007 from Daniel Craig – who will play the character for the final time in the delayed blockbuster 'No Time To Die' - and joked he could be a "really short" Bond.
Speaking on the Variety Award Circuit podcast, Tom said: "Ultimately as a young British lad who loves cinema, I'd love to be James Bond.
"So y'know, I'm just putting that out there. I mean I look pretty good in a suit! I'd be like a really short James Bond."
When it was suggested that he could star opposite Dame Maggie Smith as M, Tom replied: "It would be amazing!"
The 24-year-old English actor previously revealed that he had been hinting to Sony Pictures bosses that he would be up for playing the legendary spy.
Tom explained: "I actually want to brush up on my James Bond knowledge, because Sony release Spider-Man and Bond.
"I keep telling them I'm the next 007 – as a joke. But also a kind of serious, 'C'mon guys, let's make this happen.'
"If I keep casually dropping into interviews, it'll eventually happen."
Tom previously opened up how Spider-Man and James Bond were the two characters he had dreamed of playing on screen.
Tom - who will make his sixth appearance as Peter Parker and his web-slinging alter ego in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in upcoming 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' sequel - said: "It's funny, as a kid growing up, the two characters I've always wanted to play was either Spider-Man or James Bond.
"I'm honestly perfectly happy with just the one, I love this character (Spider-Man) more than anything, and I realize how lucky I am. But that said, I would also like to play James Bond."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.