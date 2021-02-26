Tom Holland wears thong underneath Spider-Man suit

Tom Holland wears a thong underneath his Spider-Man suit.
The 24-year-old actor confessed that he dons very little underneath his superhero costume as he opened up on the "uncomfortable" process of getting into the famous red and blue outfit.
Tom said: "I wear a thong. Like a jockstrap thing. I have a thong and a mesh underlay suit and then the Spider-Man suit, made from very coarse material, goes over the top."
Tom - who will reprise his role as the webslinger in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' - revealed that he has never been tempted to steal his "own suit" from the set, even though there are "loads of them flying around".
In an interview with the new issue of GQ magazine, he said: "I could just steal one. I should just go home in one from the set and be like, 'Come and take it off me!'
"They'd never find the hidden zips, though."
Meanwhile, Tom recently revealed that he would be keen to take over as James Bond from Daniel Craig – who will play the role for the final time in the delayed blockbuster 'No Time To Die' – and quipped that he could be a "really short" 007.
The 'Cherry' star said: "Ultimately as a young British lad who loves cinema, I'd love to be James Bond.
"So y'know, I'm just putting that out there. I mean I look pretty good in a suit! I'd be like a really short James Bond."
Tom previously explained how he had been dropping hints to Sony Pictures bosses to suggest he would be up for playing the legendary spy.
He said: "I actually want to brush up on my James Bond knowledge, because Sony release Spider-Man and Bond.
"I keep telling them I'm the next 007 – as a joke. But also a kind of serious, 'C'mon guys, let's make this happen.'
"If I keep casually dropping into interviews, it'll eventually happen."
See the full feature in the April issue of British GQ available via digital download and on newsstands Thursday 4th March.
