Tom Parker wants more children

Tom Parker and his wife want more children.
The Wanted singer - who is currently battling stage four glioblastoma, an aggressive form of cancer - and his spouse Kelsey are kept busy with their children Aurelia, 22 months, and Bodhi, six months, but they are keen to add to their brood in the future as they are trying to stay positive about Tom's prognosis.
Kelsey told new! magazine: "We are looking to the future now. We are planning for more children – I’ve always wanted a big family and I think we’ll end up with four. But there’s only a 16-month age gap between our two children and it’s definitely been a lot, even without taking into account our circumstances, so I won’t be having children that close in age again – doing that once was enough.
"Tom was recently told he’d had a 'significant reduction' in the size of the tumour. I couldn’t believe it, I was asking him if those were the exact words the doctor had said. We just stood in our bedroom crying tears of joy and relief. We are looking to our future with nothing but positivity. Tom will always be my Tom and we’ll get through it together, like we always do."
While the 32-year-old star has become the "King of Google" when it comes to his condition and his treatment, Kelsey prefers not to study it in too much detail and neither of them have asked doctors for the 'All Time Low' hitmaker's prognosis.
Kelsey said: "The doctor told us right at the start to not Google any statistics around the disease and I made a promise to myself that I wouldn’t. We’ve also made the decision not to find out his prognosis. That isn’t helpful to anybody and won’t get us anywhere. My opinion is that things can change at any point.
"Tom is young, fit and healthy, and every patient takes to the treatment differently. I could get run over by a bus tomorrow and I don’t spend time looking up the statistics of that happening.
"However, Tom is the King of Google, as he wants to arm himself with knowledge. That’s his way of coping and I leave him to the research. I prefer not to know and take each day as it comes."
