Tony Bennett with Lady Gaga ‘One Last Time,’ ‘Waltons’ and ‘Nash Bridges’ Movies, ‘Hot Zone’ Anthrax Scare, Harry Potter Trivia Challenge, ‘Succession’ Birthday Bash

Tony Bennett wows them one last time in a farewell concert alongside Lady Gaga. A new cast revives The Waltons in a 50th-anniversary Homecoming movie. Don Johnson and Cheech Marin reprise their roles in a Nash Bridges movie. A new Hot Zone limited series revisits the post-9/11 panic of an anthrax bioterror scare. A lavish trivia contest marks the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter film. A shattering episode of HBO’s Succession plays out at Kendall’s 40th birthday bash.

