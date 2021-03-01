Tony Hadley hasn't received his MBE

Tony Hadley still hasn't received his MBE.
The 60-year-old singer was awarded the coveted accolade a year ago, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, he still hasn't been able to go to Buckingham Palace to receive it.
He shared: "I was awarded it and then everything locked down and that was the end of that. I will hopefully be going to the Palace with the family when this COVID thing is all over."
Tony admitted that because of lockdown, his hair is currently looking a bit untidy.
As a result, he joked about taking a hairdryer to the Palace if he gets to go anytime soon.
Tony - who was awarded an MBE in recognition of his charity work - told the 'Stars, Cars, Guitars' podcast: "As long as we can take the hairdryer in the boot I’ll be happy. I’ll need a bit of coiffure."
Tony rose to fame in the 1980s as part of Spandau Ballet, but he previously insisted he's not keen on looking back on his career too much.
The singer doesn't consider himself to be "nostalgic", and revealed his daughter Zara is keeping him up to date with new music.
Tony - who has Thomas, 32, MacKenzie, 29, Toni, 25, Zara, 14, and Genevieve, nine - shared: "I don’t go back and listen to old Spandau in my spare time and marvel over it. It annoys me slightly when people tell you that the 70s or 80s was the best time to live through; they seem to be stuck in the past, hankering after rose-tinted glory days.
"There’s great stuff out there in the world right now. My daughter Zara is rather helpful in keeping me up to speed; she’s always putting me in contact with new things."
