It was a big night for RuPaul’s Drag Race and Top Chef at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards on Sunday, June 12, as both shows walked away with three wins each, including a tie for Best Competition Series.
The ceremony, which launched in 2019 and honors the best in nonfiction, unscripted, and reality television, was hosted by the Sklar Brothers at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.
In addition to Best Competition Series, Drag Race took home the trophies for Best Unstructured Series and Best Ensemble Cast. Meanwhile, Top Chef won for Best Culinary Show and Best Show Host for Padma Lakshmi, who was also recognized for her Hulu show Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi.
Elsewhere, Selena + Chef host Selena Gomez was awarded the fan-voted Female Star of the Year award, while Robert Irvine of Food Network’s Restaurant: Impossible was named Male Star of the Year.
The late comedian Bob Saget was also honored at the event as his friend and Full House co-star John Stamos presented Saget’s wife Kelly Rizzo with this year’s Impact Award.
John Stamos Calls Out Tony Awards For Snubbing Bob Saget
Check out the full list of winners below.
BEST COMPETITION SERIES
Top Chef (Bravo), RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
BEST COMPETITION SERIES: TALENT/VARIETY
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Prime Video)
BEST UNSTRUCTURED SERIES
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (VH1)
BEST STRUCTURED SERIES
How To with John Wilson (HBO)
BEST CULINARY SHOW
Top Chef (Bravo)
BEST GAME SHOW
Jeopardy! (Syndicated)
BEST TRAVEL/ADVENTURE SHOW
Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)
BEST BUSINESS SHOW
Shark Tank (ABC)
BEST ANIMAL/NATURE SHOW
Critter Fixers: Country Vets (National Geographic)
BEST CRIME/JUSTICE SHOW
Secrets of Playboy (A&E)
BEST SPORTS SHOW
Cheer (Netflix)
BEST RELATIONSHIP SHOW
Love Is Blind (Netflix)
BEST LIFESTYLE: HOME/GARDEN SHOW
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (Bravo)
BEST LIFESTYLE: FASHION/BEAUTY SHOW
Project Runway (Bravo)
BEST LIMITED SERIES
We Need to Talk About Cosby (Showtime)
BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN AN UNSCRIPTED SERIES
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
BEST SHOW HOST
Padma Lakshmi – Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu) and Top Chef (Bravo)
MALE STAR OF THE YEAR
Robert Irvine – Restaurant: Impossible (Food Network)
FEMALE STAR OF THE YEAR
Selena Gomez – Selena + Chef (HBO Max)
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NONFICTION PROGRAMMING BY A NETWORK OR STREAMING PLATFORM
HBO Max
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NONFICTION PRODUCTION
The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC)
CRITICS CHOICE REAL TV IMPACT AWARD
Bob Saget
More Headlines:
- ‘Top Chef’ & ‘Drag Race’ Lead Critics Choice Real TV Awards: Complete List of Winners
- Amber Heard Discusses Depp Trial With Savannah Guthrie (VIDEO)
- John Stamos Calls Out Tony Awards For Snubbing Bob Saget
- 2022 Tony Awards: Sondheim Tribute, Ariana DeBose’s Opener & More Must-See Moments
- ‘Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend’: Alton Brown Reveals Series Changes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.