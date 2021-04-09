Tori Spelling regrets not sleeping with Ryan Seacrest.
The 47-year-old actress wishes she had dated the 46-year-old radio and television personality when she had the chance and joked she could have been a Kardashian by now if she had given the romance a go.
Asked which celebrity she should have slept with but didn't, she said: "Ryan Seacrest. It was when he first started, and I didn't know. I was on 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and I was like, 'Oh, whatever!' I would have been dating up."
Before she joked on Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump: "I could be a Kardashian right now."
Meanwhile, Tori previously admitted growing up “under a microscope” made her develop “low self-confidence”.
The 47-year-old actress rose to fame as a teenager when she starred as Donna Martin in ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’, which was produced by her late father Aaron Spelling, and began in 1990 when Tori was just 16.
And Tori has now said being in the spotlight from a young age subjected her to bullying from “internet trolls”, admitting: "My Dad always said ‘Your eyes are the windows to your soul’. I’ve never forgotten that. Because of that belief my Dad rarely let his actors wear sunglasses in a scene. He believed their eyes conveyed everything. All emotions. I used to hate my eyes. When I started 90210 at 16 I was filled with low self confidence.
"Then, internet trolls ( yep we had them back then too!)called me frog and bug eyed. Being put under a microscope as a young girl in her formative years was hard. I spent years begging makeup artists on my shows and movies to please try to make my eyes look smaller. I would cry over my looks in the makeup trailer chair. (sic)"
