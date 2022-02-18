‘Transplant’ Renewed Ahead of Season 2 Premiere on NBC

Canada’s most-watched drama series Transplant has been picked up for a third season just weeks before its second season premieres stateside.
Season 2 of the medical drama is currently airing on CTV in Canada and will arrive in the U.S. on NBC on March 6 at 10 p.m. ET. The series was initially acquired by NBC in early 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic delayed a number of U.S. productions. The first season made its U.S. debut in fall 2020 and performed well, ranking as the #2 new drama in the fourth quarter.
“Viewers around the world have embraced Transplant, and we look forward to bringing this exceptional cast back as we continue to tell the stories of York Memorial Hospital,” said Justin Stockman (via Variety), VP of content development and programming at Bell Media.
Created by Joseph Kay, Transplant revolves around Bashir “Bash” Hamed (Hamza Haq), a doctor from Syria who flees to Canada as a refugee during the Syrian Civil War and becomes a medical resident in the emergency department of the fictional York Memorial Hospital in Toronto. The show has received critical acclaim and picked up four trophies at the Canadia Screen Awards in 2021.
“It is once again an immense privilege for us to continue the Transplant adventure with such great partners as Bell Media and Universal International Studios,” said Jocelyn Deschênes, president and chief executive producer in international at Sphere Media. “Transplant has touched the hearts of many viewers around the world and we’re confident that Season 3 will grasp their attention even more.”
Kelly Clarkson & Snoop Dogg to Host NBC's 'American Song Contest'
The third season will shoot in Montréal and see Haq return as Dr. Bashir Hamed. The series also stars Laurence Leboeuf as Dr. Magalie “Mags” Leblanc, John Hannah as Dr. Jed Bishop, Ayisha Issa as Dr. June Curtis, Jim Watson as Dr. Theo Hunte, Torri Higginson as Claire Malone, Grace Lynn Kung as Vivian Barnes, and Sugith Varughese as Dr. Aajay Singh.
Transplant, Season 2, Sunday, March 6, 10 p.m. ET, NBC
