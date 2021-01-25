Travis Barker is "smitten" with Kourtney Kardashian.
The Blink-182 drummer and the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star are "officially a couple", according to an insider, who also claims that Travis has been in love with Kourtney for some time.
The source told Us Weekly: "Kourtney and Travis are officially a couple.
"They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple of months. Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while."
Travis, 45, and Kourtney - who has Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and Reign, six, with Scott Disick - sparked romance rumors when they both posted social media snaps from Kris Jenner's Palm Springs home last week.
Prior to that, Travis had posted a red rose emoji on an Instagram photo of the reality TV star.
The musician also commented with a mermaid emoji on a photo of Kourtney walking into the ocean.
Travis and Kourtney, 41, have moved in similar circles for a number of years and previously caused romantic speculation in 2018, when they were seen leaving a vegan restaurant in Los Angeles together.
The celebrity duo were also spotted together in 2019 - but at the time, sources suggested the relationship was purely platonic.
An insider said: "They've been friends for years. They've lived in the same neighbourhood for a long time and they see each other at church and with their kids.
"They've hung out together many times and often get together with the kids to see movies or to get ice cream."
The rumored romance would be Kourtney's first major relationship since she split from Younes Bendjima in 2018, having separated from Scott - the father of her children - back in 2015.
