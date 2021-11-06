Travis Scott feels 'devastated' by Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott feels "absolutely devastated" after at least eight people died in a crowd surge at Astroworld Festival.
The 29-year-old rap star has taken to social media to respond to the tragic incident during the music festival in Houston, Texas, on Friday (11.05.21).
In a statement posted on his Twitter account, Travis said: "I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.
"Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life.
"I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support.
"Love You All. (sic)"
Travis - who has Stormi, three, with reality star Kylie Jenner - actually stopped his performance in order to ask for help.
As the crisis was unfolding, Travis said: "Security, somebody help real quick."
Speaking about the incident, Houston fire chief Samuel Pena later explained: "The crowd began to compress towards the front of the stage, and that caused some panic, and it started causing some injuries.
"People began to fall out, become unconscious, and it created additional panic."
Along with the loss of life, 11 people were rushed to hospital in cardiac arrest and 300 people were treated at a field hospital.
Disturbing footage from the festival - which was attended by 50,000 people - shows first responders performing CPR on a number of patients.
Houston Fire Department tweeted: "@HoustonFire is currently on scene near NRG after receiving reports of multiple civilian injuries. PIO is en route. Stay tuned for immediate updates @FireChiefofHFD. (sic)"
The department added: "If families have not heard from a loved one that attended this evenings Astroworld festival, a reunification center has been established at 8686 Kirby (Wyndam Hotel). A hotline has not been established at the moment @FireChiefofHFD. (sic)"
Day two of Astroworld has been canceled following the tragedy.
