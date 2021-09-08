Triple H undergoes successful heart operation

Triple H underwent a successful heart operation last week after suffering a "cardiac event".
The 52-year-old wrestler - whose real name is Paul Levesque - is expected to make a full recovery following surgery at Yale New Haven Hospital in Connecticut.
In a statement, the WWE said: "Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event. The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery."
Triple H is one of the most iconic wrestlers in the history of the WWE and is married to Stephanie McMahon, the daughter of WWE owner Vince McMahon.
The high-profile couple - who tied the knot in 2003 - have daughters Vaughn, 11, Murphy, 13, and Aurora, 15, together.
Triple H joined the WWE in 1996 and he previously insisted he doesn't have any regrets about his wrestling career.
He shared: "To me the positives and the negatives all happen for a reason and they get you to where you're at today.
"You make mistakes and put them behind you and learn from what came from them. Some of the biggest learnings I ever had ... I learned way more out of the mistakes than my successes. Some of my successes happen and I'm not sure how they did, I just found myself there, but the mistakes you have to search and find out what happened there and why and figure it out. So I wouldn't change any of it.
"I couldn't be happier with where I am. I've had a hell of a career, a hell of a life and it's all been phenomenal. And even the bad parts I would keep them."
