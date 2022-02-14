TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (February 14-20): ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ ‘Walking Dead’ & More

Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of February 14-20.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel returns for its fourth season (February 18 on Prime Video) and tops our list this week — and we might be more excited than ever for what’s next for Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) and the others because we won’t be able to binge it all at once. Also coming to streaming as a weekly release is Severance (February 18 on Apple TV+), which takes the work-life balance to a new level for Mark (Adam Scott) and his coworkers who surgically divide their memories. Meanwhile, Peacemaker moves up, now in the Top 10 (was #17 last week), with its finale (February 17 on HBO Max). Can the team complete its mission following that major death?
10 Things We Want to See From the 'Walking Dead' Shows in 2022
The Walking Dead only has 16 episodes left, and when Season 11 Part 2 premieres (February 20 on AMC, now on AMC+), many will be fighting — Reapers and the weather — to survive. But they’re not going to be the only ones trying to stay alive: Something is keeping a town of people trapped in the new Epix series From (February 20), starring Harold Perrineau, Eion Bailey, and Catalina Sandino Moreno.
The Winter Olympics are almost over (the Closing Ceremony is February 20 on NBC and Peacock), but there’s still plenty to come this week, including events in snowboarding, speed skating, and figure skating. Plus, ABC’s funny Abbott Elementary (February 15) continues, this week with Janine (Quinta Brunson) realizing she may have a lot to learn about the other teachers.
Also returning to the list from last week are: Bel-Air (was #3), Star Trek: Discovery (was #5), Dollface (was #8), Love Is Blind (was #10), Pam & Tommy (was #11), The Afterparty (was #13), and Euphoria (was #15).
Which other shows make our Top 25 of the week? And where do all of these shows, movies, and specials fall in our must-see rankings? Click here to find out, then sound off in the comments with your buzziest shows of the week.
