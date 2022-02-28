Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of February 28-March 6.
The Droughtlander is (almost) over! Outlander returns on March 6 on Starz with its sixth season and more challenges for Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), so it’s a no-brainer that it tops our list this week. That’s a big night for Starz: Shining Vale, which follows Courteney Cox and Greg Kinnear’s characters after they move into a house haunted by Mira Sorvino’s, premieres that night as well.
Coming to streaming are two new series and the second season of a fan favorite. Amanda Seyfried becomes Elizabeth Holmes for The Dropout (March 3 on Hulu), telling the story of the former biotech entrepreneur. If you’re missing The Boys, mark your calendar for the animated Diabolical (March 4 on Prime Video), an anthology with new stories from that universe. And Patrick Stewart’s Jean-Luc is in for a couple of big reunions (John de Lancie’s Q! Whoopi Goldberg’s Guinan!) in Star Trek: Picard Season 2 (March 3 on Paramount+).
Fans of Bridgerton and reality dating competitions might want to check out NBC’s The Courtship (March 6), which sees a woman searching for love in a Regency-era setting. Plus, Grey’s Anatomy (was #9 last week) is set to say goodbye to one of its own, after Dr. Cormac Hayes (Richard Flood) resigned when faced with keeping a secret for Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd).
Also returning to the list from last week are Killing Eve (was #3), American Idol (was #5), and Law & Order (was #1).
Which other shows make our Top 25 of the week? And where do all of these shows, movies, and specials fall in our must-see rankings? Click here to find out, then sound off in the comments with your buzziest shows of the week.
