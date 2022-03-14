Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of March 14-20.
Topping our list this week is one fans campaigned so hard for: Sanditon. Fans will see what’s ahead when the series returns to Masterpiece (March 20 on PBS) with its second season and new suitors for Charlotte (Rose Williams). Outlander‘s sixth season continues (and moves down our list after falling in at #6 last week) with Jamie (Sam Heughan) continuing to struggle with his new job as an Indian Agent and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) deals with her trauma (March 20 on Starz).
'Sanditon' to Stream Season 2 Episodes Early on Prime Video's PBS Masterpiece Channel
There’s a healthy dose of comedy and drama coming to streaming this week. In her new series, Life & Beth (March 18 on Hulu), Amy Schumer’s character examines her life after a sudden incident. Meanwhile, Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway have transformed themselves into WeWork cofounder Adam Neumann and wife Rebekah for the rise and fall of the company in the new Apple TV+ series WeCrashed (March 18).
Over on ABC, another search for love ends (March 14), this time Clayton Echard’s The Bachelor (moving up into the Top 3 after being #21 last week). Will he choose one of the final two women, or is there a twist to come? And over on CBS, celebrities must face off in epic adventures and endure brutal conditions to raise money for charities in Beyond the Edge (March 16).
Which other shows make our Top 25 of the week? And where do all of these shows, movies, and specials fall in our must-see rankings? Click here to find out, then sound off in the comments with your buzziest shows of the week.
