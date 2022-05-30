Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of May 30-June 5.
With The Boys returning for its third season (June 3 on Prime Video), we cannot wait to see Homelander (Antony Starr) rehabbing his image, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and those vials, and, of course, Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy, so of course it tops our list this week. Also streaming in the coming days are new episodes of Seth MacFarlane‘s sci-fi series, The Orville: New Horizons (June 2 on Hulu) — finally — and a final, posthumous stand-up special from an iconic comedian with Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (May 30 on Netflix).
Jensen Ackles on 'The Boys,' 'The Winchesters' & Who Might Be Getting Supernatural Again (VIDEO)
While shows are premiering, Fear the Walking Dead is ending its seventh season (June 5 on AMC) with the highly-anticipated return of Kim Dickens as Madison. Also ending is HBO’s We Own This City (May 30), which chronicles the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force.
And for those who enjoyed Tian Richards on Nancy Drew, his spinoff, Tom Swift, is finally here (May 31 on The CW), as the disappearance of his father thrusts him into an adventure full of unexplained phenomena. Plus, it wouldn’t be summer without America’s Got Talent back on NBC (May 31), and we’re ready to be wowed with the next group of talented contestants.
Nothing returns to the list from last week.
Which other shows make our Top 25 of the week? And where do all of these shows, movies, and specials fall in our must-see rankings? Click here to find out, then sound off in the comments with your buzziest shows of the week.
More Headlines:
- TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (May 30-June 5): ‘The Boys,’ ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ & More
- ‘Hacks’: Devon Sawa on Romancing Jean Smart’s Deborah Vance in Season 2
- Why Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Has Become Such a Phenomenon
- ‘Theodore Roosevelt’: Doris Kearns Goodwin on the ‘Fiery’ President’s Appeal
- ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Episode 100 Changes Everything for Alicia (RECAP)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.