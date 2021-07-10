TV’s Ever-Changing Sitcoms, HBO’s ‘White Lotus,’ CW’s Hilarious ‘Wellington Paranormal,’ Nicola Walker in ‘Unforgotten,’ ‘Animal Kingdom’ Returns, ‘Shark Week’

ALL IN THE FAMILY, from left: Rob Reiner, Jean Stapleton, Sally Struthers, Carroll O'Connor, 1971-79. ©CBS/Courtesy Everett Collection

 ©CBS/Courtesy Everett Collectio
TownNews.com Content Exchange

It’s a busy weekend for high-profile premieres. CNN tracks the evolution of the sitcom in an eight-part series. HBO welcomes entitled vacationers to Hawaii in the satirical The White Lotus. A hilarious spinoff of What We Do in the Shadows follows clueless New Zealand cops dealing with the supernatural in Wellington Paranormal. PBS delivers a double dose of British mystery with the fourth season of Unforgotten and the new Professor T. After a long break, TNT’s Animal Kingdom returns, minus Smurf. Discovery launches its 33rd annual Shark Week.

This article originally ran on tvinsider.com.

Tags

TownNews.com Content Exchange

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.