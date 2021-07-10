It’s a busy weekend for high-profile premieres. CNN tracks the evolution of the sitcom in an eight-part series. HBO welcomes entitled vacationers to Hawaii in the satirical The White Lotus. A hilarious spinoff of What We Do in the Shadows follows clueless New Zealand cops dealing with the supernatural in Wellington Paranormal. PBS delivers a double dose of British mystery with the fourth season of Unforgotten and the new Professor T. After a long break, TNT’s Animal Kingdom returns, minus Smurf. Discovery launches its 33rd annual Shark Week.
TV’s Ever-Changing Sitcoms, HBO’s ‘White Lotus,’ CW’s Hilarious ‘Wellington Paranormal,’ Nicola Walker in ‘Unforgotten,’ ‘Animal Kingdom’ Returns, ‘Shark Week’
- Matt Roush, TV Insider
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest News
- Davis Memorial - a misunderstood love story
- Wes and Elizabeth Howard are celebrating 50 years
- Thank you from the family of John Marxen, Sr.
- Community Happenings
- Horton Commission denies second request for private rip rap
- Senior Legion squad shut down by visiting Marysville
- Junior Braves split with Seneca
- Chiefs Position Group Breakdown: New look on the O-Line
Most Popular
Articles
- Connie Werner receives We Kan! award
- Davis Memorial - a misunderstood love story
- Horton Commission denies second request for private rip rap
- Brown County Sheriff
- Hartley, Roy E. 1957-2021
- Steward, Avery C. 1992-2021
- Sunflower Summer Program gives students chance to learn while visiting attractions
- Jim and Barb celebrate 50 years
- Hiawatha sets fireworks display for Saturday following Bravos game
- Skinner, Helen M. 1934-2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.