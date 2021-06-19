Twiggy says Pilates keeps her young

Twiggy claims Pilates has "changed her life".
The 71-year-old model was advised to turn to the form of exercise - which stretches the body and improves posture - when she suffered "really bad" back pain and she's been so impressed by the results, she recommends it to everyone.
Speaking to Yours magazine, she said: “I regularly do Pilates which I love. It’s brilliant because it stretches you. I swear by it. A few years ago I got a really bad back. My osteopath said the best thing I could do once I was well enough was Pilates. I’ve been doing it for three years now and its changed my life. Now I’m telling everyone out there, get a good Pilates teacher!”
After Rolling Stones rocker Ronnie Wood made the surprising confession that he, like Twiggy - whose real name is Dame Lesley Lawson - is a fan of knitting while chatting on her 'Tea With Twiggy' podcast, the model thinks its her relaxed interviewing style that puts her guests at so much ease, they blurt out secrets they'd have otherwise kept hidden.
She reflected: “That was just the best thing. As an avid knitter myself I never in a million years thought Ronnie would be too, and he’s very good. I’d love to see some of the things he’s knitted.
"I liken it to having a chat rather than doing a proper interview. That’s why amazing things come out like Ronnie and his knitting.”
Last year Ronnie, 74, revealed he was a fan of knitting after helping his mum out with hers as a child and carrying it on in later life.
He admitted: "I do knit. I used to hold the spool of wool for my mum. She taught me the plain stitch and I still do it today.”
