Two royal exhibitions dedicated to Prince Philip to open

Two exhibitions dedicated to the life and legacy of Prince Philip will open this summer.
The Duke of Edinburgh - who died in April aged 99 - will be the focus of special tributes at both Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyrood House over the coming months, The Royal Collection Trust have announced.
'Prince Philip: A Celebration' will mark significant events in the duke's life, including his naval career, and his sporting pursuits and interests.
At Windsor Castle, there will be a section devoted to the duke's role at the coronation of his wife, Queen Elizabeth, in 1953, for which he was chair of the Coronation Committee, and it will include the robe and coronet worn by Philip during the ceremony, alongside his Chair of Estate, which can usually be found in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace.
And historical artifacts on display at Windsor include George A. Weymouth's portrait of the prince standing in the castle's St. George's Hall with a roll of floorplans after the 1992 fire, and a journal in which Queen Victoria recorded the birth of Philip's mother, Princess Alice of Battenberg, at the royal residence in 1885.
Meanwhile, the Scottish exhibition will have a section devoted to Philip's early life and naval career, with exhibits including the prince's own Midshipman's logbook in which he documented his role operating the ship's searchlight from 1940 to 1941 during the Battle of Cape Matapan off the coast of Greece.
It will also feature items from Philip and the then-Princess Elizabeth's 1947 wedding, including an invitation, order of service, and wedding breakfast menu.
The display will also examine Philip's connections to Scotland and its capital city, in honour of the fact he was titled Duke of Edinburgh after his marriage.
'Prince Philip: A Celebration' can be seen during tours of Windsor Castle from 24 June until 20 September 2021, and part of a visit to the Palace of Holyroodhouse from 23 July until 31 October 2021.
