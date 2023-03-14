Tyler Cameron only had $200 in his bank when he dated Gigi Hadid

Tyler Cameron only had $200 to his name when he dated Gigi Hadid.

The 30-year-old reality television personality had many dates with the 27-year-old supermodel in New York City after his stint on 'The Bacherlorette' in 2019, and he also accompanied Gigi to her late grandmother Ans van den Herik's funeral in the Netherlands.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

