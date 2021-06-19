Tyra Banks discusses Victoria's Secret decision to retire their Angels

Tyra Banks thinks she's "witnessing a beauty revolution" after Victoria's Secret retired their Angels.
The 47-year-old model is excited to see the "bada** role models" taking on their new posts with The VS Collective, which is made up of spokespersons including actress Priyanka Chopra, model and skier Eileen Gu, plus-size beauty Paloma Elsesser, and Brazilian model Valentina Sampaio.
Celebrating the news, Tyra wrote: "I retired from the runway 16 years ago and I'm proud that in my lifetime, I’m witnessing a beauty revolution. To the new collective of badass ROLE models, I may have cracked that door open, but y’all are charging through. Keep on keepin’ on until we all LOSE COUNT of how many are breaking through behind you. #LetsLoseCount. (sic)"
Tyra worked as a contract model with the brand, the first Black model to do so.
In a post on Instagram, she added: "First is crucial so that a door can be opened for others to fit through. Within a 10-year span starting in 1995, I was the first Black @VictoriasSecret contract model ever. The first Black Victoria’s Secret Cover model. The first Black VS model to do so many other groundbreaking things with the brand - as well as other brands. But after a first, must come a flow of more. A flow of different. A flow of unique. A flow so strong, a flow of so many that we LOSE COUNT. (sic)"
Victoria's Secret confirmed the changes in a statement earlier this week.
Their CEO, Martin Waters, said: "At Victoria's Secret, we are on an incredible journey to become the world's leading advocate for women. This is a dramatic shift for our brand, and it's a shift that we embrace from our core. These new initiatives are just the beginning. We are energised and humbled by the work ahead of us."
