Tyra Banks struggles with work life balance

Tyra Banks understands how hard it can be to achieve a work life balance.
The 47-year-old model knows it's important to have "tunnel vision" when you're working on a new project but she still makes sure to take "moments" for herself.
Speaking as part of Women@Meredith's #StraightTalk series, she said: "As much as you do need balance in life when you are starting something new, you kind of have to have that tunnel vision in order to succeed. Make sure to still take moments [for yourself], but not so many that you fall off your game. You reach a certain point and you're like, 'Okay, I'm not looking at this phone for 48 hours.'"Tyra previously revealed life can get "crazy" but she is working on balancing her home life with her busy and hectic work schedule.
She wrote on Instagram: "You ... Got ... This ... Smile big because big things are coming your way baby!!! Life can get crazy, trust me I know y’all ... Balancing work (who knew launching a business was so cray cray), being a mom, and remembering to take care of yourself too. Where are all my working mamas at? Would love to hear some advice y’all have for finding balance. Share with ya girl in the comments below ... #WomensHistoryMonth (sic)"
And her fans were full of good advice, offering their own advice.
One wrote: "Set aside uninterrupted time for yourself and your son. Turn off the phone and tablet for 15 minutes, an hour, whatever you can spare, and do something just for you or with your son. Work's not going anywhere (sic)"
Whilst another added: "When it’s work time, total focus. When it’s after work, put the phone down and be present with family etc. you’ll burn out otherwise! (sic)"
