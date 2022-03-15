Dwayne Johnson went from hitting rock bottom with $7 in his pocket to the bright lights of WWE and Hollywood superstardom. But as we’ve seen on Young Rock, success didn’t happen overnight for one of the biggest stars in the world.
Season 2 sees Dwayne reach that crossroads after football didn’t pan out the way he hoped. This leads to the life-altering decision to follow in the family’s footsteps to the pro wrestling ring. Uli Latukefu, who plays Dwayne through those late teen-twentysomething years, had the arduous task of lacing up the boots for that onscreen transformation.
Ahead of the premiere, we caught up with the Australian actor to get insight into the process.
How was it making the transition from football to pro wrestling as the show delves into the early part of The Rock’s journey?
Uli Latukefu: It was actually a beautiful transition. Dwayne comes from being at the bottom of the barrel so to speak, coming out of CFL (Canadian Football League). The transition was a real revelation for him and a real step of faith. He had to really follow his gut. Despite his dad [Rocky Johnson], who really didn’t want him following his path because it was such a hard journey. It really was a big step of faith. One that took courage every step of the way as people will see.
What kind of feedback did you get from Dwayne? Were you a wrestling fan?
I was a wrestling fan. Blue Blazer, Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka, the late ‘80s, early ‘90s wrestling. Speaking with Dwayne, he kind of let me do my thing, which I’m really grateful for to have that support. We worked hard. We trained a lot in the gym and wrestling ring. We worked with Chavo Guererro, who is a third-generation wrestler. We were in good hands. I’m very happy with what we came up with.
What was that first day in the ring like?
It was a bit daunting. You know I’m 6-foot-6, so doing a bump on the mat is a long way down. It was a lot of fun. I grew up playing rugby. I love the physical contact and moving around in this way. It was a matter of getting familiar and the ring and the ropes and feeling my body in that space, working with a partner. We were fortunate to have real wrestlers be involved this year as well as actors. It’s really exciting.
What are you most excited for viewers to see this season?
The action. Dwayne was such a student of the game of wrestling. When he made that transition, he spent a lot of time studying and practicing relentlessly without a partner. Not doing the flesh moves, but sticking to the basics. I’m excited for people to see that whole journey. He didn’t just leave the CFL and become The Rock. It was a big journey for him. He had a lot of potential, but there was a lot of work there.
What are some of the little things about his character that you picked up on? The nuances.
The walk was very much something I wanted to get down. I think the presence you carry inside a ring is very different than now. Back then you had to carry that persona everywhere you went. Who you were in the ring was really who you were outside it. Character-wise, it was about having that presence and being proud.
How has it been getting to know Dwayne now in the second year on set? What have you taken from him?
Humility is the first word that comes to mind. People often associate humility with not being confident. It’s actually the reverse. Dwayne was always eager to learn and share what he knows. Any new venture he has taken on, he has always positioned himself to be a student of whatever he is doing. Whether it’s learning business or wrestling. I’m really grateful to learn from him. Humility is a great trait to have that is both admirable and proves you can be humble and be a great success.
Young Rock, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, March 15, 8/7c, NBC
More Headlines:
- Shaquille O’Neal & Liza Koshy to Join Shakira on NBC’s ‘Dancing With Myself’
- ABC Spring 2022: ‘The Chase’ & ‘Holey Moley’ Return & ‘Who Do You Believe?’ Premieres
- ‘Temptation Island’: Mark L. Walberg Explains Season 4’s Surprising First (VIDEO)
- Brennan Elliott Inks Multi-Picture Deal With Crown Media
- Cassie Randolph Calls ‘Bachelor’ Finale ‘Déjà Vu,’ Colton Underwood Reacts to Her Appearance
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.