Ulrika Jonsson joined Tinder

Ulrika Jonsson has joined Tinder to find a new man.
The 53-year-old star - who previously revealed she had a boyfriend during lockdown but they were forced to isolate separately in April last year - has turned to online dating, and she decided to let her photos do the talking on the app.
The mum-of-four wrote in her column for The Sun newspaper: "I have many confessions but I will stick to this: I set my age range of potential suitors at 26 to 50.
"My oldest child, Cameron, is 26 and it would feel a bit thorny to throw my nets out to younger fish.
"I posted three personal, natural pictures and didn’t add any words to define myself or suggest what I might be looking for. Just three photos and my age: 53."
However, Ulrika - who also has kids Bo, 19, Martha, 15 and Malcolm, 11 - admitted she tried to avoid online dating for a long time as she preferred meeting someone "the traditional way" in person.
She added: "It was basic, instinctive and animalistic. Then the world changed. We all got mobile phones and romance went out of the window.
"But I stood firm. I refused to be sucked in. I didn’t feel it would be the rightful place for my heart, my mind or my loins."
Ulrika revealed she has "matched with a few young guys" - including people she accidentally swiped right on - but she was left disappointed by the route-one conversations.
She said: "There seemed to be a pattern to how conversations would go with younger guys.
"They would initiate conversation, enquiring as to how I was and then, two or three questions in, they would ask if I wanted to be furnished with a picture of their Sgt Major.
"I think, from that moment on, I always knew I wasn’t likely to find love’s young dream in this way."
