Ulrika Jonsson slams constant body shaming

Ulrika Jonsson has called for the "constant shaming" of women’s figures to end.
The 53-year-old television presenter has been criticised for being too skinny or too curvy in the past but she has urged for the end of all these "derogatory, disparaging and unflattering comments".
She said: "Only the other day one of my Instagram followers worried about me because I looked 'very slim'. It was a caring enough remark and I responded cordially but it brought to the surface all the derogatory, disparaging and unflattering comments I’ve endured over the years. As a woman, I know I’m not alone and as I grow older, the landscape is fraught with even more mines of insult and shame.
"Now, I have to ensure I don’t look as if I’ve let myself go. Not at my age. But the constant shaming and vilifying of women’s figures and sizes has to end. Men are certainly not under the same scrutiny."
Ulrika admits negative comments about her size have stayed with her like a "stubborn stain".
Writing in her column for The Sun newspaper, she added: "Comments about, and pressure on the shape I am in have existed since I first learnt the words ‘fat’ and ‘skinny’ myself ...
"Having constantly been told I had a big behind and big knockers, that I was 'big boned' and had 'good childbearing hips', has always weighed heavy on my mind. They are the kind of remarks that stay with you like a stubborn, immovable grease stain on your best top."
