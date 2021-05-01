Ulrika Jonsson wouldn't "rule out" getting married again.
The 53-year-old star has been married three times but she insists she wouldn't say no to walking down the aisle for a fourth time as she admits she has "a lot of love to give".
She said: "I'm a hedonist and a spontaneous person who believes in love. While it would feel strange getting married again, I can’t ever rule it out for the future. I remember after my second divorce I said to a friend, 'You have my permission to shoot me if I ever marry again'.
"She obviously didn’t own a gun as I went and did it anyway! My last marriage was 12 years and the first one was seven, so they lasted a decent amount of time. I have a lot of love to give. But the words ‘marriage’ and ‘Ulrika Jonsson’ have a bit of an image problem. They need some seriously good PR."
And Ulrika revealed she has regular conversations with her children about her "sexual awakening".
Writing for The Sun newspaper, she added: "I am having a sexual awakening. I've felt very strongly for many years that I am a sexual creature. It’s something that I say regularly to my children - much to their horror - but I repeat it. They have their fingers in their ears and pretend to vomit.
"But it’s important for women my age not to be put in a box and told to shut up. Everything I have lived through has made me stronger and believe in myself more than ever."
