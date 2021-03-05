‘United States of Al’ Trailer Introduces Chuck Lorre’s Newest CBS Comedy (VIDEO)

UNITED STATES OF AL stars Adhir Kalyan and Parker Young in a comedy about the friendship between Riley (Young), a Marine combat veteran struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio, and Awalmir (“Al”) (Kalyan), the interpreter who served with his unit in Afghanistan and has just arrived to start a new life in America. Elizabeth Alderfer, Dean Norris, Kelli Goss and Farrah Mackenzie also star. Adhir Kalyan as Al and Parker Young as Riley, from the CBS series United States of Al. Photo Credit: Robert Voets/ 2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

 Robert Voets
TownNews.com Content Exchange

Awalmir, aka Al (Adhir Kalyan), served as the interpreter of Riley’s (Parker Young) unit in Afghanistan, and he’ll continue to help his friend back in America — just with problems a little less global and a lot more personal.

In the first trailer for United States of Al (premiering April 1), CBS’s latest comedy from executive producer Chuck Lorre (The Big Bang TheoryMomB Positive), Al arrives in America ready to start a new life. He’s greeted at the airport by Riley, who’s struggling to readjust to being a civilian upon returning home to Ohio.

Looking Back at 'The Big Bang Theory' Series Finale One Year Later (PHOTOS)See Also

Looking Back at 'The Big Bang Theory' Series Finale One Year Later (PHOTOS)

With the entire series now available to stream on HBO Max, we're looking at never-before-released photos from the series finale.

“I want to see everything,” Al says, and that includes “Washington, D.C., Las Vegas, and what’s the name of that place that sells peanut butter and brings it to you on a forklift?” (The answer: Costco.)

Al meets Riley’s family: his father, Art (Dean Norris), sister Lizzie (Elizabeth Alderfer), ex-wife Vanessa (Kelli Goss), and daughter Hazel (Farrah Mackenzie). And he pretty much endears himself to them immediately. (Who wouldn’t like the good-natured interpreter?) Al is also Hazel’s godfather, “which some might say is even more important than an actual father,” he suggests. (Riley, of course, disagrees.)

When Al finds out Riley’s having marital problems, he wishes his friend had told him so he could’ve fixed it — yes, from Afghanistan. “It’s not the moon,” he argues. “We have Wi-Fi.”

Now that he’s in the U.S., he does try to help (look at that picnic in the living room!), but Vanessa explains that Riley didn’t try hard enough to make it work. “He was probably exhausted from war,” Al offers, coming to his friend’s defense. “There was a lot of walking.”

United States of Al comes to CBS as Lorre’s Mom (airing Thursdays at 9/8c) is ending, with its series finale set for May 6.

United States of Al, Series Premiere, Thursday, April 1, 9:30/8:30c, CBS

This article originally ran on tvinsider.com.

Tags

TownNews.com Content Exchange

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.