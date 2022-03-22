Hallmark is bringing its Mahogany brand of greeting cards to life on the small screen with the original movie Unthinkably Good Things, starring And Just Like That…’s Karen Pittman. Keeping with the brand, new originals under Hallmark Channel’s Mahogany banner will continue to celebrate the core values of family, community, and love from the perspective of the Black community.
Erica Ash (Survivor’s Remorse, Uncle Drew), Joyful Drake (Let’s Stay Together, The Quad), Jermaine Love (Outer Banks, Rogue Warfare), and Lance Gross (House of Payne, Our Kind of People) will star alongside Pittman as leading lady Allison.
“At a crossroads in her career and love life, Allison (Pittman) is in need of the love and support of her two friends Melina (Drake) and Reesa (Ash). When they visit her in Tuscany, the reunion causes each woman to reexamine the state of her own life and relationships. While they have different personalities and perspectives, they know each other’s truths and help to make life-changing decisions,” states the film’s description.
“Between the good wine, delicious food, a healthy serving of romance, set against the beautiful backdrop of Tuscany the three women relish in the importance of friendship and inspire each other to make this next season the best one yet and to take the leap to pursue the life and loves they have always wanted.”
“Mahogany is a beloved brand by millions of consumers around the world and we are thrilled to bring the brand to life on screen with this first new movie,” stated Crown Media – Mahogany’s SVP of Programming Development, Toni Judkins, in a statement. “We are committed to telling beautiful, emotionally rich, authentic stories that show Black women experiencing the joys of love through romance, sisterhood and community.”
Stacey Dash Set For New Reality Show About Her Interior Design Career
Currently under production in Italy, Korin D. Williams, Monique Nash, and Cristina Giubbetti serve as executive producers with producer David Wulf. Terri J. Vaughn will direct the script written by Cas Sigers-Beedles. The film is produced for Hallmark Mahogany by Kronicle Media
Unthinkably Good Things, Movie Premiere, TBA, Hallmark Mahogany
