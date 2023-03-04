Uriah Heep believe they have 'some merit' to be considered for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame entry

Uriah Heep say people have been "making rumbles" about them being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Guitarist Mick Box - who is the only original member of the prog rock band left in the current line-up - revealed their fans are keen to launch a petition to get them honoured.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.