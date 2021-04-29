Valentino to launch debut make-up collection

Valentino is launching a make-up line.
Valentino Beauty will launch in Selfridges in the UK from May 31 and boasts a genderless foundation in 40 shades, 50 lipsticks, and "experimental" eye products.
Pierpaolo Piccioli, creative director of Maison Valentino, commented that: "Valentino Beauty is human beauty, a couture make-up open to all genders, ages, and cultures."
On what beauty means to him, he continued: "Beauty is a complexity resolved through love. Beauty is democratic. I look at the identity of each individual, the uniqueness that encloses diversity and inclusivity.
"Beauty is about grace. Grace is something that you cannot describe, it is a perception. Beauty is something that gives me emotion. It is a connection."
While it's their first foray into make-up, the Italian luxury fashion house has a fragrance collection, with Voce Viva, the latest to be launched in September.
Lady Gaga is the face of the scent and starred in a TV commercial featuring a stripped-back rendition of her hit song 'Sine from Above', which usually features Sir Elton John.
Piccioli said in a statement at the time: "Lady Gaga means freedom, self-consciousness, pure heart. Her participation in this campaign elevates the symbolic power of the project to the highest level. She is the icon of a generation. Her message of freedom, passion for art, self-consciousness and equality is the same our Valentino community stands for. I am so proud for having her in."
The perfume was conceptualised by Piccioli and the Valentino Beauty Team at L'Oréal.
