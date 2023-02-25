Vanderpump Rules saved me, says Lala Kent

Lala Kent thinks season ten of 'Vanderpump Rules' "saved" her.

The 32-year-old star was in the midst of her acrimonious split from Randall Emmett during season ten of the show, and she thinks that it actually helped her to overcome the drama.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.