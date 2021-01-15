Vanessa Bryant shares tips on dealing with grief: 'Find a reason to live'

Vanessa Bryant believes the best way to deal with grief is to “find a reason to live”.
The 38-year-old beauty was struck by tragedy in January last year when her husband, basketball legend Kobe Bryant, and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna were both killed in a helicopter crash.
And as the first anniversary of their passing approaches, Vanessa – who is also mother to her and Kobe’s three other daughters, Natalia, 17, Bianka, four, and Capri, 18 months – shared a poignant message on social media to others “struggling with grief and heartbreaking loss”.
She wrote on her Instagram Story: “Let me be real- Grief is a messed-up cluster of emotions. One day you’re in the moment laughing and the next day you don’t feel like being alive.
“I want to say this for people struggling with grief and heartbreaking loss. Find your reason to live. I know it’s hard. I look at my daughters and I try to push through that feeling for them. Death is guaranteed but living the rest of the day isn’t. Find your reason. (sic)”
Vanessa has been keeping her husband’s memory alive since his passing, and in August, she shared a touching tribute to the NBA icon on what would have been his 42nd birthday.
She wrote at the time: "To my baby~ Happy birthday. I love you and miss you more than I can ever explain. I wish you and Gigi were here to celebrate YOU! I wish I could make you your fav food or a birthday cake with my Gig
"I miss your big hugs, your kisses, your smile, your loud ass deep laugh. I miss teasing you, making you laugh and bursting your bubble.
"I miss you sitting on my lap like my big baby that you are. I think about your tenderness and patience all the time. I think about everything you would do in situations to help me deal with everything thrown my way.
"Thank you for growing up with me and teaching me how to be strong. How to try to see the best in people but cutout the bs. Your thoughtful gestures and the amazing way you made us all feel is extremely missed. I picture your smile and wide big welcoming hugs daily.
"There's so much I wish I could tell you and show you and Gigi. So many things you would both be happy to see and be a part of. (sic)"
