Vanessa Hudgens first met Cole Tucker during 'random' Zoom meeting

Vanessa Hudgens met Cole Tucker during a virtual meditation group.
The 'High School Musical' star - who recently went Instagram official with her new boyfriend on Valentine's Day (02.14.21) - has revealed they first connected over Zoom during the pandemic.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: "Me and Cole met on a Zoom meditation group.
"Very random, yes. Zoom, you've got to love it."
The 32-year-old actress described her new beau as "perfect" for her and insisted she was making it her priority to remain "grateful for everything".
She added: "He's just kind of perfect for me. I am [happy]. I really am.
"I think that it's also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life.
"I've been making that a priority, and I feel like it's just been making magic happen all the more."
Last month, the 24-year-old shortstop and outfielder for the Pittsburgh Pirates opened up about his "awesome" girlfriend.
He said: "I got a girlfriend and she’s cool. She’s awesome, I love her.
“I don’t want it to be, ‘Oh, Cole’s dating Vanessa…,’ I don’t want to be treated any differently than Mitch [Keller] having his wife down, or Ke’Bryan [Hayes] having his girlfriend come down. She’s great. She’ll be around. You will see her but you saw the headline, it is what it is."
After the couple were first linked late last year, a source reported they had officially become boyfriend and girlfriend just before the start of 2021.
The insider said: “They are boyfriend and girlfriend. They rang in the New Year together.”
Vanessa and Cole were originally spotted enjoying a “romantic dinner” together, and sources at the time said Vanessa was “giddy with laughter” and “couldn’t contain her smile”.
One source said: “They had a romantic dinner outside under the stars. They shared wine and food and had a great two-hour meal. Vanessa was giddy with laughter. She was looking over at Cole and couldn’t contain her smile.”
