Vanessa Hudgens: I made the first move in my relationship

Vanessa Hudgens made the first move in her relationship with Cole Tucker.
The ‘High School Musical’ alum met her boyfriend in a Zoom meditation group, and has revealed she was the one who then chose to reach out to Cole after the call to pursue a romance with him.
Speaking during an appearance on the ‘Drew Barrymore Show’, she said: “[My friend] added me to a group text and everyone is sending gifs of themselves and it’s like Joe Jonas, Wilmer Valderrama. So I send a gif of myself and then there is a gif in the group chat of a baseball player sliding into a base and I thought it was a joke so I just responded, ‘Hot.’ And then I get on the Zoom and I am like, ‘Who is that?’ And we started talking and yeah, it’s wild that we found each other over Zoom.”
Drew then asked her how she coped with sliding into his DMs as it’s more common for a man to make the first move.
She said: “Did you like slip into his DMs? How did you navigate that? I’m actually asking as a woman because I think that as much as I’m like empowered I think I still have that stigma that the man is supposed to do that initial step. And I don’t even know if that’s the right way to go about it anymore.”
And Vanessa replied: “I mean, I’m such a go getter. If I want something or someone I’m going after them. I fully just slid into his DM and was like, ‘Hey it was nice to meet you.’ I think there is no shame in making the first move. If you want it why wait for someone else to give you what you want.”
Meanwhile, the 32-year-old actress recently described her new beau as "perfect" for her and insisted she was making it her priority to remain "grateful for everything".
She said: "He's just kind of perfect for me. I am [happy]. I really am.
"I think that it's also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life.
"I've been making that a priority, and I feel like it's just been making magic happen all the more."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.