Vanessa Hudgens will be 'singing auntie' for Ashely Tisdale's baby girl

Vanessa Hudgens will be the "auntie who sings" when she meets Ashely Tisdale's baby girl.
The 'High School Musical' actress hasn't had a chance to meet her close friend and former co-star's four-week-old daughter Jupiter yet, but she's excited to be part of her life.
She told Access Daily: "We’re going to wait until I have time and make sure that I’m not traveling anywhere, and just block out a window to meet Jupiter...
"[Ashley’s] like, ‘You have to come over and sing for her, cause she loves singing… Whenever she’s on her stomach, she kicks when there’s singing!’
"So I’m like, I’m going to come over and be the auntie who sings."
Ashley has little Jupiter with her husband Christopher French, and Vanessa was a bridesmaid at their wedding in 2014.
The 35-year-old actress and singer first posted about her daughter’s birth last month, when she shared a picture of the tot’s hand wrapped around her finger.
She wrote at the time: “Jupiter Iris French arrived earth side 3.23.21 (sic)”
Meanwhile, Vanessa recently opened up about her own relationship and revealed she met her boyfriend Cole Tucker during a virtual meditation group.
She said: "Me and Cole met on a Zoom meditation group.
"Very random, yes. Zoom, you've got to love it."
The 32-year-old star described her new beau as "perfect" for her and insisted she was making it her priority to remain "grateful for everything".
She added: "He's just kind of perfect for me. I am [happy]. I really am.
"I think that it's also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life.
"I've been making that a priority, and I feel like it's just been making magic happen all the more."
Last month, the 24-year-old shortstop and outfielder for the Pittsburgh Pirates opened up about his "awesome" girlfriend.
He said: "I got a girlfriend and she’s cool. She’s awesome, I love her.
“I don’t want it to be, ‘Oh, Cole’s dating Vanessa…,’ I don’t want to be treated any differently than Mitch [Keller] having his wife down, or Ke’Bryan [Hayes] having his girlfriend come down. She’s great. She’ll be around. You will see her but you saw the headline, it is what it is."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.