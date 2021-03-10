Vanessa Kirby has teddy bear bed sheets.
The 32-year-old actress doesn't care how "embarrassing" her furry bedding is as she loves to snuggle up in her plush bedding whilst she is living with her sister during the coronavirus lockdown.
She told the Daily Mail newspaper: "Forced to be in one place, I now have massive gratitude for tiny things. Like I have these really cosy teddy bear sheets - it's quite embarrassing actually - but I wake up every morning and I'm like, 'Oh my god, these are so nice. I'm so lucky to have a nice bed and live with my sister and I appreciate everything about her.'"
The 'Crown' star was often seen devouring breakfast in bed as Princess Margaret in the hit Netflix series but now Vanessa is relieved she is no longer portraying the royal in the most recent series as she opened up about facing scrutiny over the accuracy of certain plotlines.
She said: “I didn’t know anything about Princess Margaret. And from the 1950s all you could find were little clips of her opening things, like boats. “I had to find moments where her mic was left on and she said a withering remark. “I’d have felt daunted if it was closer to today. It’s more current. More controversial.”
However, she is not the only star to have experience anxiety over the regal drama as Helena Bonham Carter was apprehensive about taking over the role of Princess Margaret from Vanessa.
She said: "With Margaret, I was very conscious that I was inheriting a hit. I was conscious that Vanessa [Kirby] had just won a BAFTA. At the beginning, the first two weeks, everyone was terrified. Then you relax. "But the other thing was I have to see a script and have to respond to the words. People were shocked that I wouldn't just take it. I think [creator Peter] Morgan thought I was insulting them, and I wasn't. I just needed to know whether I could do it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.