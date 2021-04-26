Vanessa Kirby says Pieces of a Woman role has made her 'more empathetic'

Vanessa Kirby thinks her role in 'Pieces of a Woman' has given her a "greater empathy" for women experiencing baby loss.
The 33-year-old actress plays a first-time mother who loses her child during a home birth in the Kornel Mundruczo-directed drama film, and Vanessa admits it's left a lasting impression on her.
Asked how the role changed her, she told E! News: "I think kind of imagining and speaking to the amount of women that I spent time with who have lost babies and imagining that level of grief and kind of living through that through the film ... I notice now that it's given me such a kind of greater empathy or maybe sensitivity if someone's going though a hard time ... I'm lucky enough not to have gone through something to that level of grief."
Vanessa thinks it's ultimately important that women are portrayed in a variety of ways on the big screen.
The actress previously explained: "I feel like now, more than ever, it’s all of our responsibility to have other things represented on screen.
"There have been so many male stories on screen, or stories of women written by men, so she’s the wife of someone, the girlfriend of someone … It’s only now I realize that looking back, all the scripts I’ve read over time, unless they’re really small indie films, the women have always been fantasy figures, always viewed through the male lens, almost cartoony."
Vanessa also insisted she doesn't want to be "shot through a lens of sexualization".
She said: "I don’t want an a** shot - well, not that they’d want one of my a**.
"But I don’t want to be shot through a lens of sexualization. That’s not me. That’s the distorted feminine and the distorted masculine that is creating so much of the toxic energy in our society."
