Vicki Gunvalson blames reality TV for her divorce

Vicki Gunvalson believes reality TV caused her divorce.
The 58-year-old TV personality starred on 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' for 14 seasons, but believes her split from Donn Gunvalson would not have happened if she didn't appear on the show.
Vicki said: "I did everything right, except falling prey to divorce.
"I know for a fact that if I wasn't on a reality show, I wouldn't have been divorced and that cost Donn and I both a lot of money because we had to split assets and alimony and all that stuff. So I paid more to him than he did to me because I had the business. So that's hurtful and that's hard."
Vicki feels her financial woes prove that reality series are "not all good".
She told 'Behind The Velvet Rope With David Yontef': "It's not good. You know, you got to watch what you say, you got to watch who you surround yourself with and bank everything you make.
"Do not live off of it. Go get a job and bank your salary because this, this will end for everybody one day. It will end."
Vicki was an original star of 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' but left the show last year after being offered a "reduced role".
The TV star admitted the experience left her ego feeling "pretty bruised".
She explained: "My ego is pretty bruised and I have an ego just like the way everybody does because I never got an explanation.
"I was used every, every, every episode, every drama was centred around me, even my birthday party, look at all the different things that happen, The Tres Amigas and all that fun stuff.
"So the answer, I think I did the right thing. I was offered a reduced role this year and I said, no."
To listen to the full podcast visit: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/behind-the-velvet-rope/id1496557812?i=1000506021310
