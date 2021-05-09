Victoria Beckham left embarrassed after daughter assumes she's making a cocktail at 7am

Victoria Beckham was left embarrassed after her daughter assumed she was making a cocktail at 7am.
The former Spice Girls singer took to social media to share the funny exchange with her youngest child - Harper Seven, nine, who she has with her husband David Beckham - after Harper spotted her making a drink in the blender before she headed to the gym in the morning and questioning whether it was frozen margaritas rather than the protein shake she was actually making.
She shared a video of her making the drink, when Harper can be heard asking in the back: "What is that? Is it a frozen margarita?"
And Victoria later added another video, showing off the protein powder she used to prove it wasn't a cocktail.
She captioned the photo on her Instagram story: "Love how she just assumed!"
Meanwhile, Victoria previously confessed her kids thought their mom was "so cool" in the 90s.
The fashion designer - who also has Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 18, and Cruz, 16 - revealed: "It's funny, my kids have been sending me pictures of myself from the 90s. Saying, 'Mum, you were so cool!' Thought I was cool ... Not so sure what they think now."
Victoria had previously revealed she feels "really proud" of her sons.
She said: "I feel really proud of our boys because they are turning out to be really good men. They work hard and they're kind, and being kind is key now. I think everybody should be kind - there are so many horrible things going on in the world. With regards to the boys they always have to have respect for themselves, for others, for girls. Our boys have had the utmost respect for everyone."
