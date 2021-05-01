Victoria Beckham reveals David's underwear secrets

Victoria Beckham says David Beckham takes Zoom calls in his underwear.
The 47-year-old fashion designer revealed her husband likes to be comfortable on his video calls, so he puts on a shirt and tie but no trousers.
According to The Sun, when Victoria was speaking during a keynote talk on London Rising 2021 this week, she said: "I wasn’t just going to put on an elasticated waistband, I still dressed up.
"David on the other hand, he would do Zoom calls and have a shirt and a tie on. And from the waist down he would be in his pants.
"I think the people he was on a call with would have been quite surprised if they had seen the full look."
Victoria also spoke about how she, David, 45, and their children - Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 16, and Harper, nine - spent lockdown.
She said: "When lockdown first happened, the schools were closed and we said the priority had to be the children.
“The most important thing was to sit and watch movies with the kids and cuddle them. And yes have a bottle of wine, because that is ok.
"I appreciate teachers so much more, home schooling is no joke. I can run a business, I can sit in a board meeting, but home schooling the kids is really, really tough.
“I said to the kids, it was tough at times, but I said you are lucky to be living through history. It was about being as positive as we could and keeping each other motivated."
