Victoria Beckham sends birthday wishes to Emma Bunton

Victoria Beckham has sent birthday wishes to Emma Bunton via social media.
The former Spice Girls star posted a snap on Instagram to mark Emma's 45th birthday on Thursday (01.21.21), while fellow bandmates Melanie C and Geri Horner also posted throwback photos to mark Emma's big day.
Victoria, 46, wrote on the social media site: "Happy birthday @emmaleebunton! We love and miss you so much! Kisses from us all xxx (sic)"
Melanie also shared a photo and captioned her post: "Happy Birthday my darling Emma. Missing our cheeky cocktail nights and cuddles on & off stage. Let's get planning more fun ASAP!!!! Love you. (sic)"
Geri - who was nicknamed Ginger Spice in the band - added: "Happy Birthday @emmaleebunton! You'll always be our baby! Wishing you an amazing year ahead. (sic)"
Emma recently recalled how she was "really upset" when she moved into a shared house with the iconic band - which also includes Mel B - as it was the first time she had spent a night away from home.
She said: "The first night I got there [to the house] I shared with Victoria and I was lying in bed and got really upset because it was my first night away from home ever.
"I thought, 'I either lie here and cry on my own or I go and speak to the girls.'
"So I got up and went and said, 'Girls, this is my first time away from home and I feel like this is going to be special but this is my first time away from home, I feel really home sick and I miss my mum and I don’t know what to do.' They all hugged me and I knew that was it.
"I knew I had to be open with them if it was going to be a long-lasting friendship."
