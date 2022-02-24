TownNews.com Content Exchange

A new generation of adventurers powers this 11th Century Norse saga in Vikings: Valhalla, a follow-up to History Channel’s Vikings (2013-2020), set 100 years after the events of that series finale.

We spoke with the action-packed series’ core trio: sea captain/explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett); his fearless pagan sister Freydis (Frida Gustavsson); and Prince of Norway, Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter). They revealed how harrowing it was to shoot the intense fight/battle scenes; laughed about the hilarious first meeting on set between Corlett and Suter; and praised the show’s many badass women.

'Vikings: Valhalla's Adventurers Are Ready to Rock the BoatSee Also

'Vikings: Valhalla's Adventurers Are Ready to Rock the Boat

There will be blood! Three mighty new heroes set sail for revenge in the Netflix sequel.

That includes Freydis’ mentor, warrior, and fellow pagan Jarl Haakon (Caroline Henderson), the diplomatic and tolerant ruler of key Viking city, Kattegat. The peace there is threatened by conflict between pagan and Christian Vikings. But, Henderson hinted, her shieldmaidens are not to be messed with.

Watch the full video interview above!

Vikings: Valhalla, Series Premiere, Friday, February 25, Netflix

More Headlines:

This article originally ran on tvinsider.com.

Tags

TownNews.com Content Exchange

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.