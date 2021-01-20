Vogue Williams' mom guilt

Vogue Williams suffers with mom guilt when she's away from her children.
The 35-year-old model - who has Theodore, two, and Gigi, five months, with her husband Spencer Matthews - admits she really struggles to balance her family life with her career.
She shared: "It can be really hard but I'm super organised which helps. I'm very careful with what jobs I choose to do as the babies have to come first. The mom guilt is real though I don't like being away from them for very long. If I have a super busy week I always factor time into my day for them because it's really important to me. Yes we have someone who helps during the week so we can work. I'm always super honest about this because I wouldn't be able to do everything I do without help."
And Vogue would love to add to her family one day, but she is very busy at the moment.
And asked if she'd like to add to her brood one day, she added: "We would love one more for sure! We always said four but our house is v busy so we would have to see!"
And when one fan suggested she seemed to "glide" through her pregnancies, she quickly denied it, adding: "Wow that's Instagram for you! I had a very bad sickness with T until 17 weeks. I was sick every single dad with Gigi until the day I gave birth. It was really difficult but all worth it in the end. (sic)"
Vogue also misses being able to travel back to her home country of Ireland.
In a Q&A with fans, she said: "I love Ireland so much! Ideally I would like to spend 3 months a year there. I haven't been home in over a year so as soon as I can I'm gonna stay a couple of weeks for sure. It's really important for the children to grow up knowing and loving Ireland as much as I do."
