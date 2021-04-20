Webby Awards 2021 nominations: David Attenborough, Cardi B and more on shortlist
Sir David Attenborough, Cardi B and more top stars have been nominated for this year's Webby Awards.

The shortlists for the 2021 ceremony - set to take place on May 18 with Jameela Jamil at host - have been revealed by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences, with HBO and Comedy Central leading the way with 20 and 19 nods respectively across the board.

The likes of Cardi B, Kevin Bacon, Jennifer Garner, Sir David Attenborough, Barack Obama and James Corden are also among the nominees across a range of categories.

Elsewhere, WWE's social media platforms are in the running in the sports category, while the company's 'WrestleMania 36' show is listed under Events & Livesteams (Social Content Series & Campaigns).

Also in the running is Disney's 'Hamilton' Twitter Watch Party, RMG's Black Entrepreneurs Day, Adobe's CoCreate Series and NASA's 'Launch America: U.S. Astronauts Launch from U.S. Soil'.

In a statement, Webby Wards president Claire Graves said: "Despite so much adversity this year, the creators behind our nominated work have found new and exciting ways to use their platforms and creativity to help the world stay connected.”

The event recognises the best internet content and creators, with Attenborough in the running for his Instagram account, while Cardi B appears on the Video Remixes/Mashups shortlist for the 'If Cardi B Did the Sound Effects For Star Wars - Episode II' clip.

With 'The Good Place' star Jameela at the helm, the event will feature the ceremony's trademark five-word acceptance speeches from the winners.

Meanwhile, all nominees are eligible for the top two prizes, including The Webby Award and the Webby People's Voice Award, which is voted by fans.

Voting is open now at vote.webbyawards.com until May 6.

Selected 2021 Webby Award nominations:

Entertainment, Video Series & Channels (Video)

Keke Palmer’s 'Turnt Up With The Taylors' – Kids at Play

Sesame Street YouTube Channel

Honest Trailers – FANDOM

Variety‘s Actors on Actors

Beeing at Home with Samantha Bee – TNT/TBS/TruTV

Viral, General Video (Video)

Billie Eilish: Same Interview, The Fourth Year – Vanity Fair – Conde Nast Entertainment

#WouldYouHireTrump

Samirah Raheem Slut Walk Video – IMG Models

Explaining the Pandemic to my Past Self – Feeling Peckish Inc.

The Girls Have Spoken! – 1/33 Productions

Television & Film (General Websites and Mobile Sites)

ESPN – House of ’98 – R/GA

Huluween – The Screamlands – Hulu

Netflix FYSEE 360 – Subvrsive

Walt Disney Animation Studios – Walt Disney Animation Studios

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Hello Design

Best Streaming Service (Mobile & OTT App Features)

CNN – CNN

Peacock App – NBCUniversal

HBO Max – WarnerMedia

PBS Video App – PBS

MasterClass – MasterClass

Television & Film (Social Video)

Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical – Marathon Digital

Disney+ Library Stunt Video – Disney

Scoob – #SCOOBDance TikTok Challenge – Warner Bros. Entertainment

Westworld Season 3 Social Video – HBO

Father of the Bride Part 3ish – Netflix

Television & Film, General (Podcasts)

Office Ladies – Earwolf

EW’s Binge (featuring RuPaul’s Drag Race, Community, and Schitt’s Creek)

Sista Brunch

Talking Sopranos with Michael Imperioli And Steve Schirripa – The Initiative Group

Lovecraft Country Radio – HBO

Arts & Entertainment, Social Video (Social)

Rockettes 'All That Jazz' Fosse Tribute

Storytime With… – Disney

Lewis Hamilton x #5Gamechanger – We Are Social

Bolero Juilliard – Marathon Digital

Marvel’s Make Me A Hero: Real Heroes – Marvel Entertainment

Best Editing, Performance & Craft (Video)

Best Ever Food Review Show

La Rosalía – Cut+Run

Megan Thee Stallion: The New York Times – Cut+Run

Vogue “I Love NY” – Modern Post

Rolling Stones “Criss Cross” – Object & Animal

Best Audience Integration (Virtual & Remote Features)

2020 MTV Video Music Awards – Stan Cam

Meeting Intruders – B-reel

Red Rocks Unpaused – Madwell

Artificial – 96Next

She Can STEM Concert – Deloitte Digital

Best Festival or Concert (Virtual & Remote Features)

Exhibit Zero – Momentum WW, Commonwealth/McCann, Weber Shandwick and MRM

Save our Stages Fest – Youtube Music

ComplexLand – Jam3

Adobe MAX – Adobe

2020 Roots Picnic Virtual Experience – The Oriel Co.

Best Host or Personality (Virtual & Remote Features)

RZA x TAZO Guided Meditations – Edelman

Rock the Runoff Virtual Concert – Markham Group

Honor Her Wish – Markham Group

Black Entrepreneurs Day – RMG

Trevor Noah – The Daily Social Distancing Show – Comedy Central Digital

Public Service & Activism (Video)

Sincerely, Camille – OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

Unpack That – The Root

A Gift of Joy – Unanimous Media

GLAAD x BuzzFeed Present “Drive the Vote” – GLAAD

Disability Demands Justice – Ford Foundation

Music, General (Virtual & Remote)

Diplo vs. The World – Goodby Silverstein & Partners

Adult Swim Festival goes global – Adult Swim

She Can STEM Concert – Deloitte Digital

Moses Sumney – Live from Planet Afropunk – Moses Sumney

Kiswe Powers BTS’ Innovative Virtual Concert “Map of the Soul ON:E” – Purpose Worldwide

Humour, General (Social)

Stephen Colbert At Home – ViacomCBS Digital

Comedy Central – Comedy Central Digital

Fail Army Facebook – Jukin Media

Comments By Celebs – Metro Public Relations

The Daily Show Twitter – Comedy Central Digital

Documentary, Limited-Series & Specials (Podcasts)

American Prodigy: Freddy Adu – Blue Wire Podcasts

My Friend Ted – Bigsnit Media Consulting Inc.

Love Under Lockdown – Paradiso US

Wind of Change – Spotify Studios

Chronicled: Who Is Kamala Harris? – San Francisco Chronicle

Diversity & Conclusion, General Series (Podcasts)

Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America – Vox Media

The TransLash Podcast with Imara Jones

The Brown Girls Guide to Politics – Wonder Media

Hear to Slay – Luminary

Jemele Hill is Unbothered – Spotify Studios

Events & Livesteams (Social Content Series & Campaigns)

Launch America: U.S. Astronauts Launch from U.S. Soil – NASA

Adobe’s CoCreate Series – Adobe Create Magazine

Black Entrepreneurs Day – RMG

WWE WrestleMania 36 – WWE

Hamilton – Twitter Watch Party – Disney

Best Individual Editorial Feature – Ind/Brand/Org (Features & Design)

YouTube Digital Culture & Trends Report – Hook

Google — Year in Search 2020 – Google Brand Studio

The Ideas Report 2020 – WeTransfer

Everyone In L.A. 2020 Homeless Count – Swell Creative Group

Jigsaw: The Current: The Violent White Supremacy Issue – Upperquad

Live stream analysis of George Floyd protests – The Washington Post

Why outbreaks like coronavirus spread exponentially, and how to “flatten the curve” – The Washington Post

Shielded – Reuters

What does health care cost around the world? – PBS NewsHour

Best Viral PR Campaign (PR)

#IStayHomeFor – McCann Worldgroup

When It’s All Over – Droga5

#ArbysTV: How a TikTok video led to a new Arby’s menu item – Fallon

Not Just A Cadbury Ad – Ogilvy

The World’s Tallest Donation Box – MullenLowe MENA FZ LLC

Sports (General Social)

NBA 2K League – National Basketball Association

@NBA Instagram – Most followed, most viewed and most engaged sports league account on Instagram – NBA

theScore – Instagram – Score Media and Gaming Inc.

WWE social media – WWE

SportsCenter On Instagram – ESPN

Comedy (Branded Entertainment)

Match Made in Hell – Maximum Effort

Curb Your Enthusiasm: The Sweet Sounds of Susie – HBO

Bud Light Cardboard Fan – Wieden+Kennedy

Murphy Ladder: Ladder Luchador – Harmon Brothers

Borat Subsequent Movie Film on Twitch – Twitch

Video Remixes/Mashups (General Video)

America, Wake Up – Pattern Integrity Films

31 Days of Stand-Up: A Holiday Fundraiser Livestream – Comedy Central Digital

The Office’s Michael Scott Works From Home – NBC Entertainment Marketing & Digital

If Cardi B Did The Sound Effects For Star Wars – Episode II – N/A

Fox News Is Worried About This Candidate – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah- Comedy Central Digital

Animation (General Video)

Miquela “Speak Up” – Brud

Dua Lipa ‘Hallucinate’ – The Mill

Where Do The Children Play? – Black Dog Films

Right Now – Giant Ant

Frank Sinatra – Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! (Official Music Video) – Legacy Recordings

Sports (General Virtual & Remote)

2020 NBA 2K League Season – National Basketball Association

Challenged Athletes Foundation: 2020 Celebration of Abilities – LOFT100 Studios

The USTA and IBM – Enabling the 2020 (Virtual) US Open – IBM on behalf of ProMare

Olympian & Paralympian Experiences Festival – International Olympic Committee (IOC)

Shaq’s Fun House vs Gronk Beach – Medium Rare

Celebrity/Fan (General Social)

Island Records: Sing Bon Jovi – BBDO New York

Sir David Attenborough on Instagram – Studio Silverback

Gordon Ramsay & Ramsay in 10 – Studio Ramsay

Jennifer Garner (specifically the Pretend Cooking Show series) – Jennifer Garner

The Late Late Show with James Corden – ViacomCBS Digital

Best Influencer Endorsements, PR (Advertising, Media & PR)

Budweiser Messi 644 – Deutsch NY

RapCaviar Day 1 Club – Spotify In-House

Good Humor: A New Jingle for a New Era – Edelman

LeBron James and LyftUp – It All Started with a Bike – Lyft

Budweiser – Future Official Sponsor – VaynerMedia

Technology, General Video (Video)

Can We? – Flatiron Health

Pioneers in the Desert: A Tech-Infused Road Trip – Bloomberg Businessweek

Computers just got a lot better at writing – Vox

Google Data Center Security: 6 Layers Deep

Iceland’s Plan To Stop Covid-19 Actually Works – Bloomberg Businessweek

Technology, General Series (Podcasts)

In Machines We Trust – MIT Technology Review

Should This Exist? – WaitWhat

Hacker Valley Studio

Get WIRED

Equity – TechCrunch

Best Individual Episode, Features (Podcasts)

Spark & Fire: Bill T. Jones – WaitWhat

Labyrinths – 5: It’s OK to be OK (Samantha Geimer) – iHeart Media

A Traveling Circus and its Great Escape – National Geographic

Ten Percent Happier – ABC News

The Motherly Podcast: Kristen Bell gives us the motherhood advice we all need to hear

Best Homepage, Features & Design (Websites & Mobile Sites)

Aurélia Studio – Granyon ApS

Elephant

everyday experiments – Norgram

Wonderland

Apple Arcade Homepage Takeover

Adventure, General Games (Games)

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery – Jam City

Visage – SadSquare Studio Inc.

TOHU – Fineart Games

The Pathless – Annapurna Interactive

The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog

Health & Fitness, General Mobile & OTT Apps (Apps & Software)

Headspace Presents: The Wake Up

What to Expect App

Pre-Check – Breast Cancer Awareness App – Assembly

balance – menopause support – magneticNorth

Exhale, the first emotional wellbeing app for and by Black, Indigenous, Women of Color – Dittoe PR

