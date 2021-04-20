Webby Awards 2021 nominations: David Attenborough, Cardi B and more on shortlist

Sir David Attenborough, Cardi B and more top stars have been nominated for this year's Webby Awards.
The shortlists for the 2021 ceremony - set to take place on May 18 with Jameela Jamil at host - have been revealed by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences, with HBO and Comedy Central leading the way with 20 and 19 nods respectively across the board.
The likes of Cardi B, Kevin Bacon, Jennifer Garner, Sir David Attenborough, Barack Obama and James Corden are also among the nominees across a range of categories.
Elsewhere, WWE's social media platforms are in the running in the sports category, while the company's 'WrestleMania 36' show is listed under Events & Livesteams (Social Content Series & Campaigns).
Also in the running is Disney's 'Hamilton' Twitter Watch Party, RMG's Black Entrepreneurs Day, Adobe's CoCreate Series and NASA's 'Launch America: U.S. Astronauts Launch from U.S. Soil'.
In a statement, Webby Wards president Claire Graves said: "Despite so much adversity this year, the creators behind our nominated work have found new and exciting ways to use their platforms and creativity to help the world stay connected.”
The event recognises the best internet content and creators, with Attenborough in the running for his Instagram account, while Cardi B appears on the Video Remixes/Mashups shortlist for the 'If Cardi B Did the Sound Effects For Star Wars - Episode II' clip.
With 'The Good Place' star Jameela at the helm, the event will feature the ceremony's trademark five-word acceptance speeches from the winners.
Meanwhile, all nominees are eligible for the top two prizes, including The Webby Award and the Webby People's Voice Award, which is voted by fans.
Voting is open now at vote.webbyawards.com until May 6.
Selected 2021 Webby Award nominations:
Entertainment, Video Series & Channels (Video)
Keke Palmer’s 'Turnt Up With The Taylors' – Kids at Play
Sesame Street YouTube Channel
Honest Trailers – FANDOM
Variety‘s Actors on Actors
Beeing at Home with Samantha Bee – TNT/TBS/TruTV
Viral, General Video (Video)
Billie Eilish: Same Interview, The Fourth Year – Vanity Fair – Conde Nast Entertainment
#WouldYouHireTrump
Samirah Raheem Slut Walk Video – IMG Models
Explaining the Pandemic to my Past Self – Feeling Peckish Inc.
The Girls Have Spoken! – 1/33 Productions
Television & Film (General Websites and Mobile Sites)
ESPN – House of ’98 – R/GA
Huluween – The Screamlands – Hulu
Netflix FYSEE 360 – Subvrsive
Walt Disney Animation Studios – Walt Disney Animation Studios
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Hello Design
Best Streaming Service (Mobile & OTT App Features)
CNN – CNN
Peacock App – NBCUniversal
HBO Max – WarnerMedia
PBS Video App – PBS
MasterClass – MasterClass
Television & Film (Social Video)
Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical – Marathon Digital
Disney+ Library Stunt Video – Disney
Scoob – #SCOOBDance TikTok Challenge – Warner Bros. Entertainment
Westworld Season 3 Social Video – HBO
Father of the Bride Part 3ish – Netflix
Television & Film, General (Podcasts)
Office Ladies – Earwolf
EW’s Binge (featuring RuPaul’s Drag Race, Community, and Schitt’s Creek)
Sista Brunch
Talking Sopranos with Michael Imperioli And Steve Schirripa – The Initiative Group
Lovecraft Country Radio – HBO
Arts & Entertainment, Social Video (Social)
Rockettes 'All That Jazz' Fosse Tribute
Storytime With… – Disney
Lewis Hamilton x #5Gamechanger – We Are Social
Bolero Juilliard – Marathon Digital
Marvel’s Make Me A Hero: Real Heroes – Marvel Entertainment
Best Editing, Performance & Craft (Video)
Best Ever Food Review Show
La Rosalía – Cut+Run
Megan Thee Stallion: The New York Times – Cut+Run
Vogue “I Love NY” – Modern Post
Rolling Stones “Criss Cross” – Object & Animal
Best Audience Integration (Virtual & Remote Features)
2020 MTV Video Music Awards – Stan Cam
Meeting Intruders – B-reel
Red Rocks Unpaused – Madwell
Artificial – 96Next
She Can STEM Concert – Deloitte Digital
Best Festival or Concert (Virtual & Remote Features)
Exhibit Zero – Momentum WW, Commonwealth/McCann, Weber Shandwick and MRM
Save our Stages Fest – Youtube Music
ComplexLand – Jam3
Adobe MAX – Adobe
2020 Roots Picnic Virtual Experience – The Oriel Co.
Best Host or Personality (Virtual & Remote Features)
RZA x TAZO Guided Meditations – Edelman
Rock the Runoff Virtual Concert – Markham Group
Honor Her Wish – Markham Group
Black Entrepreneurs Day – RMG
Trevor Noah – The Daily Social Distancing Show – Comedy Central Digital
Public Service & Activism (Video)
Sincerely, Camille – OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network
Unpack That – The Root
A Gift of Joy – Unanimous Media
GLAAD x BuzzFeed Present “Drive the Vote” – GLAAD
Disability Demands Justice – Ford Foundation
Music, General (Virtual & Remote)
Diplo vs. The World – Goodby Silverstein & Partners
Adult Swim Festival goes global – Adult Swim
She Can STEM Concert – Deloitte Digital
Moses Sumney – Live from Planet Afropunk – Moses Sumney
Kiswe Powers BTS’ Innovative Virtual Concert “Map of the Soul ON:E” – Purpose Worldwide
Humour, General (Social)
Stephen Colbert At Home – ViacomCBS Digital
Comedy Central – Comedy Central Digital
Fail Army Facebook – Jukin Media
Comments By Celebs – Metro Public Relations
The Daily Show Twitter – Comedy Central Digital
Documentary, Limited-Series & Specials (Podcasts)
American Prodigy: Freddy Adu – Blue Wire Podcasts
My Friend Ted – Bigsnit Media Consulting Inc.
Love Under Lockdown – Paradiso US
Wind of Change – Spotify Studios
Chronicled: Who Is Kamala Harris? – San Francisco Chronicle
Diversity & Conclusion, General Series (Podcasts)
Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America – Vox Media
The TransLash Podcast with Imara Jones
The Brown Girls Guide to Politics – Wonder Media
Hear to Slay – Luminary
Jemele Hill is Unbothered – Spotify Studios
Events & Livesteams (Social Content Series & Campaigns)
Launch America: U.S. Astronauts Launch from U.S. Soil – NASA
Adobe’s CoCreate Series – Adobe Create Magazine
Black Entrepreneurs Day – RMG
WWE WrestleMania 36 – WWE
Hamilton – Twitter Watch Party – Disney
Best Individual Editorial Feature – Ind/Brand/Org (Features & Design)
YouTube Digital Culture & Trends Report – Hook
Google — Year in Search 2020 – Google Brand Studio
The Ideas Report 2020 – WeTransfer
Everyone In L.A. 2020 Homeless Count – Swell Creative Group
Jigsaw: The Current: The Violent White Supremacy Issue – Upperquad
Live stream analysis of George Floyd protests – The Washington Post
Why outbreaks like coronavirus spread exponentially, and how to “flatten the curve” – The Washington Post
Shielded – Reuters
What does health care cost around the world? – PBS NewsHour
Best Viral PR Campaign (PR)
#IStayHomeFor – McCann Worldgroup
When It’s All Over – Droga5
#ArbysTV: How a TikTok video led to a new Arby’s menu item – Fallon
Not Just A Cadbury Ad – Ogilvy
The World’s Tallest Donation Box – MullenLowe MENA FZ LLC
Sports (General Social)
NBA 2K League – National Basketball Association
@NBA Instagram – Most followed, most viewed and most engaged sports league account on Instagram – NBA
theScore – Instagram – Score Media and Gaming Inc.
WWE social media – WWE
SportsCenter On Instagram – ESPN
Comedy (Branded Entertainment)
Match Made in Hell – Maximum Effort
Curb Your Enthusiasm: The Sweet Sounds of Susie – HBO
Bud Light Cardboard Fan – Wieden+Kennedy
Murphy Ladder: Ladder Luchador – Harmon Brothers
Borat Subsequent Movie Film on Twitch – Twitch
Video Remixes/Mashups (General Video)
America, Wake Up – Pattern Integrity Films
31 Days of Stand-Up: A Holiday Fundraiser Livestream – Comedy Central Digital
The Office’s Michael Scott Works From Home – NBC Entertainment Marketing & Digital
If Cardi B Did The Sound Effects For Star Wars – Episode II – N/A
Fox News Is Worried About This Candidate – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah- Comedy Central Digital
Animation (General Video)
Miquela “Speak Up” – Brud
Dua Lipa ‘Hallucinate’ – The Mill
Where Do The Children Play? – Black Dog Films
Right Now – Giant Ant
Frank Sinatra – Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! (Official Music Video) – Legacy Recordings
Sports (General Virtual & Remote)
2020 NBA 2K League Season – National Basketball Association
Challenged Athletes Foundation: 2020 Celebration of Abilities – LOFT100 Studios
The USTA and IBM – Enabling the 2020 (Virtual) US Open – IBM on behalf of ProMare
Olympian & Paralympian Experiences Festival – International Olympic Committee (IOC)
Shaq’s Fun House vs Gronk Beach – Medium Rare
Celebrity/Fan (General Social)
Island Records: Sing Bon Jovi – BBDO New York
Sir David Attenborough on Instagram – Studio Silverback
Gordon Ramsay & Ramsay in 10 – Studio Ramsay
Jennifer Garner (specifically the Pretend Cooking Show series) – Jennifer Garner
The Late Late Show with James Corden – ViacomCBS Digital
Best Influencer Endorsements, PR (Advertising, Media & PR)
Budweiser Messi 644 – Deutsch NY
RapCaviar Day 1 Club – Spotify In-House
Good Humor: A New Jingle for a New Era – Edelman
LeBron James and LyftUp – It All Started with a Bike – Lyft
Budweiser – Future Official Sponsor – VaynerMedia
Technology, General Video (Video)
Can We? – Flatiron Health
Pioneers in the Desert: A Tech-Infused Road Trip – Bloomberg Businessweek
Computers just got a lot better at writing – Vox
Google Data Center Security: 6 Layers Deep
Iceland’s Plan To Stop Covid-19 Actually Works – Bloomberg Businessweek
Technology, General Series (Podcasts)
In Machines We Trust – MIT Technology Review
Should This Exist? – WaitWhat
Hacker Valley Studio
Get WIRED
Equity – TechCrunch
Best Individual Episode, Features (Podcasts)
Spark & Fire: Bill T. Jones – WaitWhat
Labyrinths – 5: It’s OK to be OK (Samantha Geimer) – iHeart Media
A Traveling Circus and its Great Escape – National Geographic
Ten Percent Happier – ABC News
The Motherly Podcast: Kristen Bell gives us the motherhood advice we all need to hear
Best Homepage, Features & Design (Websites & Mobile Sites)
Aurélia Studio – Granyon ApS
Elephant
everyday experiments – Norgram
Wonderland
Apple Arcade Homepage Takeover
Adventure, General Games (Games)
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery – Jam City
Visage – SadSquare Studio Inc.
TOHU – Fineart Games
The Pathless – Annapurna Interactive
The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog
Health & Fitness, General Mobile & OTT Apps (Apps & Software)
Headspace Presents: The Wake Up
What to Expect App
Pre-Check – Breast Cancer Awareness App – Assembly
balance – menopause support – magneticNorth
Exhale, the first emotional wellbeing app for and by Black, Indigenous, Women of Color – Dittoe PR
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.