Wednesday TV Ratings: Did 'CSI: Vegas' Stand a Chance Opposite 'Chicago P.D.'?

CSI returned to primetime on October 6, and while Vegas series premiere was likely not going to bring in the numbers of the original series (the finale of which was watched by 12.12 million), did it stand a chance going up against another procedural, Chicago P.D., considering One Chicago’s proven success Wednesday nights?

P.D. did get the win in the 10/9c slot, with a 0.7 rating in the key demo among adults 18-49 and 5.61 million viewers (though the latter number is down from last week). CSI: Vegas debuted to a 0.4 rating and 3.97 million, and A Million Little Things was down from last week with a 0.2 rating (vs. 0.31) and 1.71 million viewers (vs. 2.05).

Unsurprisingly, SurvivorThe Masked Singer, and all three Chicago shows topped the night in the key demo and total viewers. Survivor was the top-rated show with a 0.9 rating, while FireMed, and The Masked Singer followed with a 0.8, then P.D.‘s 0.7. Fire got a win with 7.00 million viewers, followed closely by Med‘s 6.74, then P.D.‘s 5.61 and Survivor‘s 5.56. CSI: Vegas  was the sixth most-watched program of the night. While Med ticked up, SurvivorThe Masked Singer, and Fire all dipped.

As for ABC’s comedies, The Goldbergs was steady, while The Wonder YearsThe Conners and Home Economics all lost viewers. Elsewhere on the night, Tough as Nails returned about even with last season (0.5 rating, 3.09 million viewers).

In terms of the fall’s new shows, CSI: Vegas‘ 0.4 rating puts it seventh (after La BreaThe Wonder Years, Alter EgoFBI: InternationalOrdinary Joe, and NCIS: Hawai’i).

